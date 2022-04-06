According to BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde, Muslims in India are more secure than Muslims in Pakistan, and they feel safe under BJP leadership. He, however, said that “more steps” would be taken to protect Muslims across the country. Tawde, who was in Kashmir for two days, met with BJP officials from the Kashmir unit and addressed party members in Ganderbal, central Kashmir.

He stated that the BJP administration, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is working for the 125 crore people of the world's biggest democracy and ensuring that all states, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, and from the Northeast to Gujarat, are developing along the same lines. However, all individuals may benefit from equal opportunities for development and success.

At the same time, Tawde said, “The BJP worker never rests and works for the general public throughout the year. PM Modi is the only Prime Minister who celebrated Diwali and visited the Valley during floods.”

“Every Muslim feels safe under the BJP rule and more steps will be taken to protect Muslims in India,” he said. He said, Muslims in India are more secure than in Pakistan.

Tawde made a jibe at previous governments, claiming that Kashmir was formerly known for corruption, instability, unlawful land transactions, and job placement problems.

According to the BJP senior, the moment is not far away when lotus will blossom in every family in Kashmir, and the BJP would be the only party in which people will have faith.