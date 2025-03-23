The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has announced a nationwide agitation against the proposed Waqf Amendment Bill, following its massive protest in Delhi on March 17.



In an official statement, Mohd Vaquar Uddin Latifi, Office Secretary of AIMPLB, confirmed the decision, emphasizing that the board is committed to opposing the bill, which it describes as "controversial, discriminatory, and damaging."



Speaking on behalf of AIMPLB, SQR Ilyas, the board’s spokesperson and Convener of the Action Committee Against the Waqf Bill, extended gratitude to Muslim organizations, civil society groups, and leaders from Dalit, Adivasi, OBC, and other minority communities for their support.



The AIMPLB's 31-member Action Committee has resolved to use all constitutional, legal, and democratic means to challenge the bill. As part of the first phase of the agitation, the board has planned large-scale protest sit-ins in front of state assemblies in Patna on March 26 and Vijayawada on March 29.



According to the statement, senior AIMPLB leaders, along with representatives from national and state-level religious and social organizations, will actively participate in these demonstrations. Additionally, leaders from civil society, prominent personalities from minority communities, and key figures from Dalit, Adivasi, and OBC sections have also confirmed their participation.



The AIMPLB has reiterated its stance that the bill poses a serious threat to Waqf properties and the fundamental rights of the Muslim community, vowing to intensify its opposition if necessary.