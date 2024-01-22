A Muslim woman from Firozabad , Uttar Pradesh has named her son 'Ram Rahim' to mark the historic consecration ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya . The woman identified as Farzana gave birth to a baby boy and chose to name him Ram Rahim on the day of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Dr. Naveen Jain, in charge of the District Women Hospital, confirmed the news stating that both the mother and the newborn are in good health. The baby's grandmother, Husna Banu shared that they decided to name the child Ram Rahim to spread the message of unity between the Hindu and Muslim communities.