While speaking to party members in Bhopal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is being exploited to mislead the Muslim community.

He stated that the UCC is envisioned in the Constitution and that the Supreme Court has also requested that it be implemented, but those seeking votes get in the way.

"People are being instigated today in the name of UCC." How can the country function with only two (laws)? Equal rights are also mentioned in the Constitution. The Supreme Court has also requested that UCC be implemented. "These (Opposition) people are engaging in vote-bank politics," he stated.



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He further stated, "Indian Muslims should understand who is inciting them for their own gain." In the guise of a unified civil code, some people are agitating others (Muslims) today. Even the Constitution mentions citizens having equal rights. They (the opposition) criticise us, yet they are the ones who do Muslim, Muslim."

UCC was included in the Karnataka BJP government's election manifesto. "We are working within the framework of the Constitution," stated BJP President JP Nadda. We are allowed and directed by the Constitution to apply the Uniform Civil Code. We shall proceed to the UCC."

PM Modi further stated that individuals who practise vote bank tactics make life tough for Pasmanda Muslims and that they are not treated equitably. "They have been exploited by members of their own community," he said to party workers.

Pasmanda Muslims are Muslims from the backward strata of society.