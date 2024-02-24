The Assam government's decision to repeal the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Act has ignited a flurry of reactions from political figures.

Samajwadi Party MP, ST Hasan, asserted on February 24 that Muslims will adhere solely to Shariat and the Quran, implying that the community's personal laws outweigh any state-imposed regulations. He expressed indifference towards the government's decision, emphasizing the longstanding tradition of following religious customs.

However, the move has faced criticism from Congress leader Abdur Rashid Mandal, who labeled it as discriminatory. Mandal accused the government of attempting to polarize Hindu voters ahead of the elections by targeting Muslim communities.

Similarly, AIUDF MLA Hafiz Rafiqul Islam questioned the Assam government's commitment to implementing a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and accused them of using the repeal as a tactic to sway voters. He emphasized that the Assam administration lacks the resolve to enforce a UCC, particularly due to the diverse religious and cultural landscape of the state.

The Assam cabinet's decision to repeal the British-era law, which allowed marriage registration below the legal ages, was defended by the Chief Minister as a step towards combating child marriages. The Act empowered Muslim registrars to oversee marriage registrations, a responsibility that will now transition to district authorities.