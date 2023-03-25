A day after being disqualified as Lok Sabha MP, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed a press conference on March 25 over his UK, PM Modi surname remarks and whether he should seek an apology to which he said, “My name is not Savarkar. My name is Gandhi. Gandhi kisi se maafi nahi maangta (Gandhi does not make apologies to anyone)”.

The former Wayanad MP said that he can see fear in the eyes of PM Modi and that he is not afraid about being disqualified for life or being jailed. “I will keep doing my work. Will continue to fight for my country. Will keep questioning PM Modi and Adani’s ties. I will continue to fight for truth which has now become my ultimate goal and my life motto”, said the leader.

His disqualification was the result of a defamation case in which he was found guilty and sentenced to prison for making a statement in 2019 implying PM Modi was a criminal. The Wayanad seat held by Rahul Gandhi, now remains vacant following his disqualification. In order to enable him to appeal his conviction, bail has been granted and his sentence has been suspended for 30 days.

Hours before Rahul Gandhi’s press conference, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma interacted with reporters and said that Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification was because the court found him guilty for his unparliamentary, defamatory remark made in 2019 against the OBC community.

“Rahul Gandhi has not been disqualified by the government. He has been found guilty by the court and as a consequence of the pronouncement of the court, he has been disqualified. This is a judicial process, a judicial cycle and there is nothing political about it”, said Assam CM while interacting with the reporters.

CM Sarma further stated that the court found Gandhi guilty for using unparliamentary, defamatory words against the OBC community during the Karnataka elections.

“Consequent to his comments against the OBC community, several cases were filed against Rahul Gandhi. Cases were filed in Arunachal also, as the particular community also stays in Arunachal Pradesh. But anyway, after five years, this is not a decision taken today or one month back. After a prolonged judicial process for five years, he has been held guilty” added CM Sarma further.

Also read : Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification is a judicial process, nothing political about it, says Himanta Biswa Sarma