The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on October 5 said it has rescued around 45 Indians trapped in fake jobs rackets in Myanmar.

This was informed by the MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi who also reiterated that India has been actively pursuing the case of Indians being trapped in fake job rackets in Myanmar.

''We have been actively pursuing the case of Indians being trapped in fake job rackets in Myanmar.

Thanks to the efforts of @IndiainMyanmar & @IndiainThailand, around 32 Indians had already been rescued.

Another 13 Indian citizens have now been rescued,& reached Tamil Nadu today,'' Bagchi tweeted.

He further said that some more Indian citizens have been rescued from their fake employers and are in the custody of Myanmar authorities for illegal entry into that country, adding, ''Legal formalities have been initiated to get them repatriated at the earliest''.

''Details of agents allegedly involved in this job racket have been shared with relevant authorities in various States in India for appropriate action,'' he added.

Notably, instances of similar job rackets have also come to light in Laos and Cambodia and Indian Embassies in Vientiane, Phnom Penh and Bangkok have been helping in repatriating people from there.

''Sincere gratitude to all the agencies for ongoing cooperation in rescuing Indian nationals stuck in Cambodia,'' Tweeted India in Cambodia.

Bagchi further added that to take extreme caution in accepting dubious employment offers overseas.

Earlier in September, in an advisory regarding fake job rackets targeting IT-skilled youth, the MEA had cautioned them.

''Instances of fake job rackets offering lucrative jobs to entice Indian youths for the posts of 'Digital Sales and Marketing Executives in Thailand by dubious IT firms involved in a call-center scam and crypto-currency fraud have come to our notice recently by our Missions in Bangkok and Myanmar.

The target groups are IT skilled youth who are duped in the name of lucrative data entry jobs in Thailand through social media advertisements as well as by Dubai and India-based agents,'' the advisory added.

The victims are reportedly taken across the border illegally mostly into Myanmar and held captive to work under harsh conditions.

''Indian nationals are advised not to get entrapped in such fake job offers being floated through social media platforms or other sources. Before travelling on tourist/visit visa for employment purposes, Indian nationals are advised to check/verify credentials of foreign employers through concerned Missions abroad, and antecedents of recruiting agents as well as any company before taking up any job offer,'' it read further.