Myanmar training camp case: Delhi court grants default bail to six Ukrainians

The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi has granted default bail to six Ukrainian nationals accused in the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) Myanmar training camp case, with each ordered to furnish a cash bond of Rs 1 lakh.

The six accused were discharged by the court in offences under the Immigration and Foreigners Act after the offences were compounded before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

The FRRO had imposed a penalty of Rs 5.5 lakh on each of the six accused.

The development comes days after the court granted default bail to US national Matthew Aaron VanDyke in the same case. The court had observed that the NIA's chargesheet did not invoke provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), while the investigation into the alleged UAPA offences was continuing.

The court also modified the bail condition imposed on VanDyke, exempting him from furnishing a surety bond of Rs 1 lakh. He will instead be released on a cash bond of Rs 1 lakh.

The NIA had filed a chargesheet against VanDyke and six Ukrainian nationals under provisions of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, while its investigation into the UAPA-related allegations remains ongoing. The court had earlier noted that the six Ukrainian accused also had a right to seek default bail.

The case concerns allegations that the accused were involved in training ethnic armed groups in Myanmar. The NIA had initially registered the case under the UAPA. Further investigation into the alleged UAPA offences is continuing, and the agency may file a supplementary chargesheet if additional offences are established.