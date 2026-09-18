Myanmar training camp case: Delhi court grants default bail to US national

The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi has granted default bail to US national Matthew Aaron VanDyke in a case registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with an alleged Myanmar training camp case.

The court granted VanDyke bail on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and one surety of the same amount.

As part of the bail conditions, the court directed VanDyke to remain in Delhi and appear before the Investigation Officer whenever required for the purpose of investigation.

The court also observed that six Ukrainian nationals accused in the case would have the right to seek bail if they file appropriate bail applications.

The development comes after the NIA filed a chargesheet against seven foreign nationals in the case without invoking provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The case relates to allegations concerning a training camp in Myanmar. Further proceedings in the matter will continue before the court.

