In the wake of speculation surrounding an animal seen during the oath-taking ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the Delhi Police issued a clarification on Monday, stating that it was indeed a common house cat and not a wild animal. This clarification comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in for his third consecutive term.

"Some media channels and social media handles are showing an animal captured during the live telecast of the oath-taking ceremony, claiming it to be a wild animal. Claims of a wild animal at the ceremony are false. It was not wild. Ignore such baseless rumors," the Delhi Police posted on X.

The incident occurred during the oath-taking of BJP MPs Durgadas Uikey and Ajay Tamta. Videos of the ceremony went viral on the internet, sparking a range of reactions from netizens. While some mistook the animal for a leopard, others identified it as a domesticated cat taking a leisurely stroll at the President's House.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Narendra Modi, followed by other members of his ministerial team on Sunday. During the ceremony, PM Modi reiterated his steadfast commitment to serving the nation and leading it towards prosperity.