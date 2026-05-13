N. Rangasamy sworn in as Puducherry Chief Minister for fifth term

Veteran political leader and founder of the All India N.R. Congress, N. Rangasamy, was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Puducherry for the fifth time on Wednesday, May 13, as the AINRC-led NDA government retained power in the Union Territory.



K. Kailashnathan administered the oath of office and secrecy to Rangasamy and members of his cabinet during the swearing-in ceremony.



Rangasamy took the oath in the name of God.



Two other leaders were also inducted into the council of ministers — Malladi Krishna Rao of the AINRC and A. Namassivayam of the Bharatiya Janata Party.



Malladi Krishna Rao, who represents Yanam, took the oath in Telugu.



Senior BJP leaders, including Nitin Nabin and B. L. Santhosh, were present at the ceremony.



The NDA secured victory in the Assembly elections held on April 9, retaining power in Puducherry. Following the election outcome, Droupadi Murmu appointed Rangasamy as the Chief Minister.