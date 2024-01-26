In a tragic incident reported on January 25, at least six coal mine workers from Assam were killed in a landslide at a colliery in the border town of Merapani, Nagaland.

These individuals were engaged in mining activities when they were tragically buried alive.

The victims were all reportedly from Assam’s Golaghat district.

In addition to the fatalities, four other workers sustained injuries and were transported to a hospital in Dimapur, where they were reported to be in critical condition.

Initial reports suggested that the cause of the accident was a landslide; however, subsequent information pointed to a fire outbreak within the coal mine as the actual cause of the deaths, however, the actual cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained.



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This discrepancy highlights the dangers faced by miners and the potential for rapid-onset disasters within such environments.

The coal mines in Nagaland are known for their rich deposits, particularly in the Mokokchung district, with notable blocks like Northern Khar, Changki Coal Block A and B, and Mongchen-Dibuia.

The coal from this region is utilized across various industries due to its high calorific value, and low ash, and moisture content, benefiting sectors such as paper, brick kilns, tea gardens, and ceramics.

The loss of life in this recent accident is a sombre reminder of the need for stringent safety measures and regulations to protect the lives of those who work in such perilous conditions.

The community mourns the loss of Majibur Ali, Kamal Chetry, Bishal Thapa, and the three other unidentified individuals whose lives were cut short by this tragedy.