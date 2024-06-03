The Doyang River, the largest in Nagaland, is facing a critical pollution crisis, primarily due to the accumulation of trash, as highlighted in a widely circulated video on social media. Liponthung Lotha, Chairman of Old Aree Village, expressed deep concern over the state of the river in a recent media address.

Each year, from June to July, the Doyang River turns into a dumping ground for plastics, bottles, and mud from surrounding areas, Lotha explained. This accumulation has created dangerous quicksand zones in parts of the river, posing significant risks to both wildlife and humans.

Lotha recounted a recent tragic incident where two deer perished after becoming trapped in the quicksand while attempting to drink from the river. The pollution has also severely impacted the local fishing community, making it impossible for fishermen to work due to the contaminated water and a declining fish population.

"The scale of this problem is beyond our village's capacity to handle alone," Lotha said, calling for immediate government intervention.

P. Thungchumo Shidio, Chairman of the Biodiversity Management Committee in Pangti, noted that the monsoon season exacerbates the problem by bringing waste from other districts into the river, posing severe threats to both human and marine life. Shidio reported that pollution has already submerged around ten boats and destroyed numerous fishing nets, further crippling the fishermen's livelihood.

Shidio warned that without urgent action, the consequences for both human and marine life over the next 10 to 15 years could be catastrophic. He urged the public to spread awareness and practice proper waste disposal, while calling on the government to develop plans for recycling waste at the Doyang Dam to mitigate this environmental disaster.