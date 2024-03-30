Nagpur Police detained a person who made a fake threat call to about an explosion to take place at Dadar railway station in Mumbai.

Following the call, Government Railway Police (GRP) and Nagpur police carried out a thorough search and investigation at the station but nothing suspicious was found

The police is currently interrogating the person for further information and linkages if any.

This isn't the first time that Nagpur police have received hoax bomb threat. Earlier too, several individuals were apprehended for trying to cause panic among the people by making such fake calls.

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