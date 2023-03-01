An anonymous caller called up Nagpur police on February 28 and threatened to blow up the bungalows of Mukesh Ambani, Dharmendra, and Amitabh Bachchan.

An official speaking on the development said, "The call was traced to the Shivaji Nagar area of Palghar near Mumbai, and further investigation was underway. The call was received by the control room of the 112 helpline".

Two young people were talking to the police officer who got the call and heard them say that 25 people had arrived in Mumbai to blow up the bungalows of Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Ambani. The official added that the Mumbai Police were informed and have initiated an investigation.

In addition, industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his family will receive the highest level of Z-plus security throughout India and abroad, as directed by the Supreme Court. On February 27, a bench comprising of Justices Krishna Murari and Ahsanuddin Amanullah stated that it was of the considered opinion that the security cover cannot be restricted to a specific area or place of stay in the event of a security threat.

The Supreme Court stated that the Ambanis must bear all costs associated with providing Z+ security coverage, whether they are in India or elsewhere.

It stated that if Ambanis' business activities were restricted to a specific location or area, the very purpose of providing security would be undermined, as would the investigation of their activities both inside and outside the country. The bench stated, "We find that the security cover provided to the respondent nos. 2 through 6 has been the subject of controversy at various locations and in various high courts."

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