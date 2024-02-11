The Nainital district administration has deployed a substantial number of police forces In response to the violence that broke out on February 8 in Haldwani's Banbhoolpura area. This unrest followed an anti-encroachment drive, leading to the tragic death of five individuals and injuries to several others.

To maintain control, the authorities have divided the affected area into five super zones, each supervised by seven magistrates. As of now five arrests have been made and 19 individuals have been named in three FIRs with an additional 5,000 unidentified persons linked to the violence.

The aftermath prompted the imposition of a curfew in the region. State Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Law & Order AP Anshuman assured the public that the situation is now normal, with the curfew lifted in most areas but still in effect in Banbhoolpura. Three FIRs have been registered, and the police are actively reviewing CCTV footage. Unfortunately, five people lost their lives, and three sustained serious injuries, alongside injuries to several police officials.

The police have taken many individuals into custody, initiating searches to identify and apprehend those responsible for the violence. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Nainital PN Meena disclosed that three cases have been registered, involving 19 named individuals and 5,000 unidentified ones.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Haldwani, condemning the attack on police personnel, including women officers. Expressing concern for the injured, he instructed strict legal action against those breaking the law and damaging government property. Dhami urged local residents to maintain peace and assured that unruly elements would face consequences.

The state government issued a high alert, leading to the suspension of internet services and the closure of all schools and colleges. The Chief Minister's commitment to restoring peace and order remains evident as he instructed ADG Law and Order AP Anshuman to camp in the affected area to oversee the ongoing situation.