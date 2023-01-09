The soil sinking episodes in Joshimath, a hilly town in Uttarakhand, are not an uncommon occurrence in the Himalayan region, experts have cautioned.

The experts assert that several other towns, including Nainital and Uttarkashi, are susceptible to ground sinking, just like Joshimath.

The experts’ reports further stat that land sinking is one of the Himalayan region's most neglected environmental effects.

The administration was obliged to evacuate residents of Joshimath due to soil subsidence and the ensuing house cracking.

The topic has sparked a national discussion on the failure to heed warnings about natural disasters in the Himalayas.

The land sinking tragedy was attributed to a number of man-made and natural occurrences, and experts advised stopping building immediately to avert further major catastrophes.

While speaking to India Today, Dr. Bahadur Singh Kotlia, a professor of geology at Kumaun University, issued a warning of Joshimath-like earth sinking in Nainital.

Additionally, he said that the region was experiencing spikes in both tourism and growth.

In the meantime, a 2016 survey found that landslide debris covered half of the municipality.

The resort town's vulnerability was also noted in a research of the 2009 Balia Nala Landslide that was published last year.

“The slope pattern seems to be the fundamental factor for the catastrophe as most of the area possesses very high slopes. Secondly, rock types also play a very dominant role in the mass movements followed by the tectonic set-up of the area,” the report said.

According to Chamoli district disaster management officer N K Joshi, 65 families have been evacuated so far, with another 11 moving to temporary relief camps on Saturday from houses that had developed cracks.

"Saving lives is our first priority," Uttarakhand Chief Minister PUshkar Singh Dhami said of the crisis in Joshimath.

"After reviewing the situation in the sinking town, officials have been asked to relocate around 600 families living in endangered houses in Joshimath to safe locations," Dhami said on Friday.

"We are also working on short and long-term plans to address the situation in Joshimath," he added. Dhami also visited Joshimath on Saturday to assess the situation on the ground, a day after he directed the immediate evacuation of around 600 affected families.

Also read : Joshimath sinking: Uttarakhand CM reviews relief, rescue operations as 11 more families relocated



