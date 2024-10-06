The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), in a joint operation with the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Gujarat seized drugs worth approximately Rs 1,800 crore during a raid at a factory near Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

Following the raid, MD (Mephedrone) drugs were recovered, which were being manufactured in the factory.

In the connection of illegal drug production, authorities also arrested two suspects.

Gujarat minister Harsh Sanghvi praised the officials for a “massive win in the fight against drugs”. Taking to his X handle, he wrote, “This achievement showcases the tireless efforts of our law enforcement agencies in combating drug trafficking and abuse. Their collaborative efforts are crucial in safeguarding the health and security of our society”.

This comes almost a week after the Delhi Police made one of the biggest drug busts ever seen in the city. It seized over 560 kilograms of cocaine and 40 kilograms of hydroponic marijuana, estimated to be worth around Rs 5,620 crore, from Mahipalpur in South Delhi.

The raid was said to be the biggest drug bust ever in the national capital.

The marijuana was suspected to have originated from Phuket, Thailand, and was brought to India via the air route. The cocaine was believed to have been sourced from West Asian countries and various Indian states. According to officials, the accused mostly paid in cryptocurrency to acquire the drugs and later sold them.

Five people--Tushar Goyal (40), Jitendra Pal Singh, alias Jassi (40), Himanshu Kumar (27), Aurangzeb Siddiqui (23), and Bharat Kumar Jain (48)--were arrested in the case, with Goyal identified as the mastermind.