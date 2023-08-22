Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Athens this week in what will be the first visit to Greece from an Indian Prime Minister in 40 years.

“This will be my first visit to this ancient land. I have the honour to be the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Greece after 40 years,” said PM Modi.

In his visit to Greece, PM Modi and PM Mitsotakis will hold talks to discuss ways to further deepen the relationship between the two countries. PM Modi will also interact with business leaders from both countries, as well as with the Indian community in Greece.



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Modi will meet Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on August 25 in a day-long visit after the BRICS Summit in South Africa.

It is to be mentioned here that the last Indian PM to visit Greece was Indira Gandhi in 1983, the first and, to date, only female prime minister of India.

