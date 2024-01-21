Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tour of temples in the southern states of the country. Speaking at a Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra rally in Assam's Kaliabar today, Kharge said that PM Modi is touring the temples of south as it is warm there and cold in North India.

Taking a jibe at the PM, Kharge said that there is sun in the south and it feels nice and is trhing to avoid teh frigid cold of the North.

"Somebody was telling me that he is touring the South. He is touring the South because there is sun there, it is nice there, and here it is cold. He does not want to come here in the cold, hence he is touring the South and tomorrow in the night he will reach there and take Ram's darshan in the Ram Temple," said Kharge.

PM Modi's visit to the temples of south took place as he announced that in the run up to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22, he would be visiting temples across the country associated with Lord Ram. During this time period, he has visited temples in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

