The American space agency NASA has selected a geology team to develop the surface science strategy for the first crewed lunar landing mission in more than 50 years, the agency announced through an official release. The decision comes amid the feverish anticipation in India surrounding its third lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3.

“Science is one of the pillars of Artemis,” said Dr. Nicky Fox, NASA Science Associate Administrator. “This team will be responsible for leading the geology planning for humanity’s first return to the lunar surface in more than 50 years, ensuring that we maximize the science return of Artemis and grow in our understanding of our nearest celestial neighbor.”

The Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory's principal investigator Dr. Brett Denevi will lead the Artemis III Geology Team, which will collaborate with the agency to develop the geology surface campaign that the Artemis astronauts will conduct on the Moon during this historic mission. These goals will be set in agreement with the recognised science priorities for Artemis.

“Selecting this team marks an important step in our efforts to optimize the science return of Artemis III. This team of well-respected lunar scientists has demonstrated experience with science operations, sample analysis, and operational flexibility, all of which is critical for the successful incorporation of science during Artemis III,” said Dr. Joel Kearns, deputy associate administrator for exploration in NASA’s Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington. “With the establishment of the Artemis III Geology Team, we are ensuring that NASA will build a strong lunar science program.”