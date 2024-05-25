NASA to provide advanced training for Indian astronauts in joint ISS mission
NASA will provide advanced training to Indian astronauts for a joint mission to the International Space Station, as announced by US envoy Eric Garcetti. This collaborative effort highlights the growing space relations between the US and India.
- NASA to train Indian astronauts for ISS mission
- Announcement made at US-India Commercial Space Conference
- Significant step in US-India space relations
NASA is set to provide advanced training to Indian astronauts as part of a collaborative mission to the International Space Station (ISS) planned for this year or shortly thereafter, according to US envoy to India, Eric Garcetti.
Garcetti announced this development during the "US-India Commercial Space Conference: Unlocking Opportunities for US & Indian Space Startups," hosted by the US-India Business Council (USIBC) and the US Commercial Service (USCS) in Bengaluru on Friday.
"NASA will soon provide advanced training to Indian astronauts, to mount a joint effort to the International Space Station, hopefully, this year or shortly thereafter, which was one of the promises of our leaders' visit together," Garcetti stated.
The collaboration marks a significant step in US-India space relations.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today