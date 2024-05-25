NASA is set to provide advanced training to Indian astronauts as part of a collaborative mission to the International Space Station (ISS) planned for this year or shortly thereafter, according to US envoy to India, Eric Garcetti.

Garcetti announced this development during the "US-India Commercial Space Conference: Unlocking Opportunities for US & Indian Space Startups," hosted by the US-India Business Council (USIBC) and the US Commercial Service (USCS) in Bengaluru on Friday.

"NASA will soon provide advanced training to Indian astronauts, to mount a joint effort to the International Space Station, hopefully, this year or shortly thereafter, which was one of the promises of our leaders' visit together," Garcetti stated.

The collaboration marks a significant step in US-India space relations.