President Droupadi Murmu led tributes on Vijay Diwas, commemorating the indomitable courage and ultimate sacrifice of soldiers during the 1971 war.

Reflecting on the historic victory, she stated on X, "On Vijay Diwas, I pay homage to our valiant soldiers who displayed indomitable courage during the 1971 war, securing victory for India. A grateful nation remembers the ultimate sacrifice of our brave hearts whose stories inspire every Indian and shall remain a source of national pride."

Vijay Diwas is observed annually on December 16 to mark India's decisive victory over Pakistan in the 13-day conflict, culminating in the liberation of Bangladesh. The war ended with Pakistan signing the Instrument of Surrender in Dhaka, leading to the creation of the independent nation of Bangladesh.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also paid homage, stating, "On Vijay Diwas, we pay homage to the martyrs of the 1971 war and honour the unmatched gallantry of our armed forces. Their heroic valour and selfless sacrifices, which led to a historic triumph, continue to inspire every Indian. We remain forever indebted to their service to the nation."

On Sunday, President Murmu attended an 'At-Home' reception at Army House, hosted by Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi. Vice President Dhankhar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan were also in attendance.

The war claimed the lives of approximately 3,900 Indian soldiers, with 9,851 reported injured. Vijay Diwas not only honours their sacrifice but also celebrates the strong ties between India and Bangladesh, with both nations jointly observing the 53rd anniversary of the victory through annual exchanges of war veterans and serving officers.