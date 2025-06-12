A wave of grief and concern swept across the political spectrum on Thursday, June 12 following the tragic crash of Air India flight AI-171, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner bound for London, which went down shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad. The aircraft was carrying 242 people, including 230 passengers and 12 crew members.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu expressed deep sorrow, stating he was “shocked and devastated” by the incident. “I’m personally monitoring the situation. All agencies have been directed to respond swiftly,” he shared on social media. Emergency response teams, including fire engines and rescue personnel, were immediately dispatched to the crash site.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also conveyed his condolences on social media platform X, formerly Twitter. “Deeply shocked to learn about the flight crash in Ahmedabad. Our prayers are with the passengers and their families,” he wrote.

Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma took to X and expressed shock over the incident. "Shocked and saddened by the tragic accident of the air India flight going from Ahmedabad to London. Our prayers are with all the family members of passengers who were on board the aircraft," he wrote.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee termed the incident “tragic” and extended prayers for survivors. “We anxiously wait for details,” she stated in a public message.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, addressing the state’s response, confirmed that intensive rescue operations were underway. “I have directed officials to initiate immediate rescue and relief efforts and ensure that the injured receive urgent medical attention,” he said. He further noted that arrangements for a green corridor were in progress to facilitate swift transport of the injured and that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had assured full central assistance, including deployment of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav called for clarity on the incident, urging the government to issue an official explanation. “There must be an immediate explanation to remove doubts surrounding the Ahmedabad plane crash. Prayers for all passengers and crew. The highest level of rescue, relief, and treatment must be provided,” he emphasized.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also expressed his anguish. “Pained and shocked to hear of the incident. Praying for everyone’s safety,” he said.