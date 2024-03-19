The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) marked its annual CRPF Day with a grand parade at Phaphamau, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, showcasing the dedication and valor of its personnel in safeguarding the nation. Esteemed guests and officials, including Chief Guest DG CRPF Anish Dayal Singh, witnessed the event, praising the force's relentless efforts in maintaining peace and security across the country.

The event commenced with heartfelt tributes from dignitaries, including Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh, who lauded the invaluable services rendered by CRPF personnel and their families. He tweeted, "Let us honor and pay tributes to the valorous CRPF personnel and their family members on the occasion of CRPF Day."

The parade at Phaphamau on March 19 showcased the prowess of various CRPF wings, with displays of talent and proficiency in handling modern firearms. Notably, Cobra, Anti-Terror Wing, Women Wing, and other units exhibited their skills, underscoring the force's preparedness and efficiency.

During the rehearsal, eight units from different sectors of the CRPF participated in the march past, while commendations were bestowed upon offices and battalions for their outstanding contributions. The event also served as a platform to honor personnel for their distinguished services, highlighting their unwavering commitment to duty.

DG CRPF Anish Dayal Singh emphasized the force's achievements, acknowledging the government's recruitment of 16,500 new personnel under mission mode. He further noted the surrender of 1,738 naxalites in recent times, underscoring CRPF's pivotal role in combating threats to national security.

The celebrations extended beyond the parade, with heartfelt wishes pouring in from various quarters, including Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. “From peacekeeping to disaster management, the force ensures the highest level of professionalism and dedicates themselves to protect Maa Bharti. My salute to all the brave hearts of the force”, tweeted the CM.