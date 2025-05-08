A strong sense of political unity emerged from the all-party meeting convened in the wake of Operation Sindoor, India’s retaliatory strike on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack.

The meeting, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, briefed leaders of all major political parties on the objectives and outcomes of the operation, including strategic strikes on terror hubs in Bhawalpur and Muridke, widely known as bastions of anti-India terrorism.

Addressing the media after the meeting, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi hailed the armed forces and the Centre for the decisive action. “The government has a golden opportunity in Kashmir—to confront Pakistan and embrace Kashmiris. Those killed in Poonch due to Pakistan’s ceasefire violations must be declared as terrorist victims and compensated with housing and rehabilitation,” he stated. Owaisi also expressed concern over reports by international media about a Rafale jet being downed in Bathinda, urging the Indian Air Force to issue a clarification to prevent morale damage.

He further called for a global campaign to designate The Resistance Front (TRF) as a terrorist organisation. “I urged the government to push the USA to list TRF as a terror outfit and also advocate for Pakistan’s re-listing on the FATF grey list,” Owaisi added.



Also Read: 13 civilians killed in Pakistan's ceasefire violations along LoC in Poonch

From the Congress side, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge reiterated the party's full support to the government and armed forces. “They (the Centre) shared what they could and clarified that some sensitive matters can't be disclosed. We assured them we are united in this fight,” Kharge said.

Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi echoed the sentiment, saying, “We have extended our full support to the government. As Kharge ji said, there are things they do not want to discuss, and we respect that.”

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju lauded the bipartisan consensus. “The Defence Minister briefed all leaders about Operation Sindoor. Everyone gave constructive suggestions, appreciated the bravery of our armed forces, and reaffirmed support to the government,” he stated, underlining that the government does not function merely to rule, but to protect the nation.

BJD MP Sasmit Patra, speaking on behalf of Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, said: “We commend the courage, precision, and professionalism of our forces in carrying out Operation Sindoor. The BJD offers unwavering support to any action needed to defend our nation’s sovereignty and ensure the safety of our people.”

Operation Sindoor was launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 Indian civilians, mostly Hindus, were killed. The strike targeted terror infrastructure across the border, raising both domestic resolve and international interest.

As the nation mourns the Poonch victims and confronts Pakistan’s escalating aggression, the rare show of unity among political rivals signals a robust national response to terrorism.