The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), an autonomous body under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, conducted the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) for 35,819 candidates today.

The examination took place in 71 centres across 50 cities in 21 states. To ensure strict examination security, NBEMS appointed over 250 appraisers to supervise the examination.

Additionally, a flying squad of 45 faculty members was deployed. As directed by the Union Health Minister, the Director General of Health Services (DGHS), MoHFW, and other institutions also deputed senior officials at all examination centres.

No untoward incidents were reported, and NBEMS will announce the FMGE results in due course.



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