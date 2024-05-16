The National Commission for Women (NCW) has issued a summons to Bibhav Kumar, former Private Secretary to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in response to allegations of assault leveled by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Swati Maliwal.

In a notice dated May 16, 2024, the NCW cited a media post titled "DCW chief Swati Maliwal accuses Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary of assaulting her," wherein Swati Maliwal, a Rajya Sabha MP and former Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief, alleged that she was brutally assaulted by Arvind Kejriwal's Private Secretary at the Chief Minister's residence.

The NCW has scheduled a hearing in the matter for May 17, 2024, at 11 A.M., requiring Bibhav Kumar to appear before the Commission in-person. Failure to comply with the summons may result in further action by the Commission.

The summons comes amidst escalating tensions following the assault allegations, with Swati Maliwal accusing Bibhav Kumar of assaulting her during an incident at the CM's residence in Delhi.