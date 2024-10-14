Jammu and Kashmir's National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah will take oath as the new chief minister of the state on October 16.

Taking to his X handle, Omar Abdullah shared the letter sent by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, stating, "Was pleased to receive the Principal Secretary to LG Manoj Sinha ji. He handed over a letter from the @OfficeOfLGJandK inviting me to form the next government in J-K."

Earlier, the president's rule in Jammu and Kashmir was revoked, making way for a new government to form following the recently concluded Assembly polls in the Union Territory.

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued a gazette notification in this regard on October 13.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by section 73 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 (34 of 2019) read with articles 239 and 239A of the Constitution of India, the Order dated the 31st October 2019 in relation to the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir shall stand revoked immediately before the appointment of the Chief Minister under section 54 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019," read the official order.

This will be the first elected government in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 and the reorganisation of the former state into two Union Territories.

The 90 seats in the region were contested in a three-phase election, with the results announced on October 8. NC-Congress alliance secured 48 seats, with the NC leading the alliance to victory, as the Congress won only six seats.