Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to appear before the Enforcement Directorate(ED) on Monday for the fourth round of questioning in a money laundering case in connection to the National Herald case.

Meanwhile, his party will hold a peaceful protest across the country against the central government's "vendetta politics".

It may be mentioned that Rahul Gandhi was questioned by the ED for nearly 30 hours from Monday to Wednesday last week, amid heated protests by Congress leaders.

Gandhi was already summoned by the ED to appear again on Friday (June 17), but he requested that he be exempted from attending tomorrow and that a new date be set for Monday (June 20).

Later, ED issued fresh summons to Rahul Gandhi to join the investigation on Monday, granting his request to the agency to consider deferring his questioning from June 17 to June 20 citing his mother and party interim president Sonia Gandhi’s health condition.

Regarding his questioning by ED on Monday, as per official sources, the Congress leader, a Z+ category protectee of the Central Reserve Police Force after the Union government withdrew the Gandhi family’s Special Protection Group cover in 2019, was confronted with several documents collated by the ED as evidence recovered so far in the case to get his version.