Days after questioning Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi in money laundering case related to National Herald newspaper, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), on Tuesday, carried out raids at multiple locations in Delhi and other places.

ED raids underway at 4th floor in Herald House. This is where the publication office of National Herald is located. ED officials entered around 10 am this morning and are still present inside the office.

According to official sources, ED is conducting raids at 12 locations including office of Congress-owned National Herald newspaper in Delhi in money laundering case. The probe agency might also raid some of the locations in Kolkata.

Earlier on July 27, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi was summoned for the third time by the ED and before that Rahul Gandhi was also questioned for five rounds regarding the same. Sonia and Rahul Gandhi were asked routine questions about the National Herald case including the alleged transfer of Rs 90 crore from Associated Journals Ltd to Young India. The Congress president was also asked how Young India acquired power from AJL and gave loans to pay employee salaries, share-holding of AJL, evidence to prove a loan of Rs 90 crore was given to AJL, etc.

The case pertains to the probe into the alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper. The paper is published by AJL and owned by Young Indian Pvt Limited.

The ED says the Young Indian also took over Rs 800 crore in assets of AJL. According to the Income Tax department, this should be considered an asset of the shareholders of Young Indian — Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi — for which they should pay tax.