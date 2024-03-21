The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has apprehended an absconding accused, Vinod Mishra alias Binod Mishra, in connection with a conspiracy to revive and bolster the prohibited CPI (Maoist) organisation in Magadh Zone, Bihar.

Mishra, who has been evading arrest for the last eight months, is mentioned in the FIR related to this case.

He is known to be a close associate and a distant relative of the CPI (Maoist) North Region Bureau Chief and Politburo member, providing them with shelter and logistics at his residence.

Earlier this month the National Investigation Agency conducted searches across seven states in the Bengaluru Prison Radicalisation case.



Also Read: NIA conducting searches across 7 states in the Bengaluru prison radicalisation case

A total of 17 places across seven states are being searched by the investigation agency.

In July last year, Bengaluru police's Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested five men suspected to have been radicalised by LeT convict, T Nasser, at the city's Parappana Agrahara Central Prison. The agency later arrested one more person.

The case was transferred to the NIA, which searched six places, including the houses of Mohammad Umar Khan, Tanveer Ahmed, Mohammad Faisal Rabbani and Mohammad Farooq.