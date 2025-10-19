National Medical Commission approves 10,650 new MBBS seats, 41 new colleges added for 2024-25

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has cleared 10,650 additional MBBS seats for the 2024-25 academic session, marking a major expansion in India’s medical education capacity. The move comes as part of the Centre’s plan to create 75,000 new medical seats within five years, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his 2024 Independence Day address.

With this approval, the total number of MBBS seats in India has risen to around 1.37 lakh, including those offered by Institutes of National Importance. The NMC has also approved 41 new medical colleges, taking the overall count of medical institutions in the country to 816.

NMC Chairperson Dr Abhijat Sheth said the commission received 170 applications to expand undergraduate seats — 41 from government institutions and 129 from private ones. He added that the commission expects about 5,000 new postgraduate seats, pushing the total PG capacity to nearly 67,000 nationwide.

Dr Sheth noted that, for the first time, all appeals against Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) decisions were resolved without court intervention, streamlining the regulatory process.

The NMC will soon release a detailed blueprint for accreditation, examinations, and seat approvals for the next academic year. The application portal for 2025-26 will open in early November.

In a parallel move to strengthen medical education quality, the NMC is working with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to integrate clinical research into the MBBS curriculum. The collaboration aims to improve research infrastructure and promote clinical research among medical students.

Officials said the overall addition of nearly 15,000 undergraduate and postgraduate seats this year represents a significant step toward meeting India’s growing demand for trained medical professionals and expanding healthcare access nationwide.