The National Medical Commission (NMC) on Thursday withdrew its recently issued 'Guidelines under Competency-Based Medical Education Curriculum (CBME) 2024'. An official statement confirmed that the circular dated August 31, 2024, introducing the new guidelines, has been “WITHDRAWN AND CANCELLED” with immediate effect. The NMC further stated that revised guidelines would be released at a later date, following a thorough review.

The original CBME guidelines, intended for implementation in the 2024-25 academic year for MBBS students, sparked widespread controversy, particularly due to the reintroduction of 'sodomy and lesbianism' as unnatural sexual offences in the curriculum. This move drew severe criticism, with two prominent international organisations—The International Council for Disability Inclusion in Medical Education and the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH)—raising concerns about the discriminatory content.

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The organisations, both advocating for disability inclusion and transgender rights, condemned the guidelines as being in violation of existing Indian laws, namely the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, and the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019. They threatened to report the NMC to the World Federation for Medical Education (WFME), potentially seeking the suspension of the NMC's global recognition.

The NMC's decision to withdraw the guidelines reflects its acknowledgment of the growing dissent and the need for a curriculum that aligns with contemporary legal standards and social justice principles. The revised guidelines are expected to address these concerns more comprehensively.