India is observing National Press Day on November 16, highlighting the role of a free, independent and responsible press in strengthening democratic institutions, informing citizens and ensuring accountability in public life.

The day commemorates the establishment of the Press Council of India (PCI), which began functioning on November 16, 1966. Set up as an independent statutory body, the Council is mandated to safeguard press freedom and maintain standards of professional conduct and ethics in journalism.

The theme for this year's National Press Day celebration is “Journalism: Populist or Responsible”, placing the focus on the distinction between journalism driven by popular sentiment and reporting guided by accuracy, fairness and public interest.

At a time when the media landscape is undergoing significant changes, the theme also draws attention to the responsibility of journalists and media organisations to verify information, provide balanced coverage and resist the spread of misinformation. The rapid growth of digital platforms and social media has further increased the need for credible reporting and adherence to established journalistic principles.

Over the decades, the Press Council of India has played an important role in addressing issues concerning press freedom, media ethics and professional standards. It also examines complaints relating to violations of journalistic norms and works towards protecting the rights and responsibilities of the press.

National Press Day also provides an opportunity to reflect on the challenges confronting journalists, including concerns over press safety, editorial independence, misinformation and the growing pressure on media organisations in an increasingly competitive news environment.

Beyond reporting daily developments, journalism serves as an important link between institutions and citizens. It plays a crucial role in bringing public concerns to the forefront, examining government policies, questioning those in positions of authority and ensuring that information of public importance reaches people.

The observance of the day underscores the need for a media environment in which freedom of expression is protected and journalistic responsibility remains central to public communication. An independent and credible press continues to be an essential pillar of a functioning democracy.