National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, on Wednesday, asserted that India will continue cooperation for countering misuse of information and communication technologies by terrorists and criminals.

He was speaking at a plenary session on Ensuring Information Security in the Polycentric World in St Petersburg.

Stressing international cooperation for an open, stable, secure, reliable and inclusive framework for ensuring information security, Doval underscored India's policy to use digital technology for inclusive economic development.

The national security adviser lay emphasis on India’s persistent cooperation for countering the issues pertaining to misuse of information and communication technologies by terrorists and criminals. He also lay spotlight on combating terror funding as he underscored the importance of the UN Convention on cybercrime globally.

Doval underlined the importance of streamlining stakeholders from governments to private sector, academics, technical communities and civil society, and regular institutional dialogues to help develop common understanding on critical issues.

Doval also stressed on enhancing the capabilities of allied nations which involves providing training, education, and awareness programs for emerging technologies, along with setting security standards. Additionally, fostering cooperation domestically and internationally is crucial, said Doval.