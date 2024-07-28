The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the results for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2024. Students who took the exam between May 15 and 29, as well as those who participated in the re-exam on July 19, can now access their results on the official websites, nta.ac.in and exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG.

This year's CUET UG examination was held in a hybrid mode from May 15 to 24 across 379 locations, serving approximately 13.48 lakh students. The initial answer key was made available on July 7, followed by a re-examination on July 19 for over 1,000 candidates. The final answer keys were published on July 25.

Scores from the CUET UG 2024 will be used by about 250 universities, including prestigious institutions like Delhi University (DU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), and Banaras Hindu University (BHU), to determine admissions for their first-year degree programs.

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