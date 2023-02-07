The National Testing Agency (NTA) on February 7 released the results for Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2023, Session 1.

As per the official data, no female candidate has topped the JEE Main Session 1 exam this year.

Among the top 20 students, all are male candidates. After both Sessions of JEE Main 2023, the ranks of the candidates will be released taking into consideration the best of the two NTA scores in accordance with the policy already made.

The result for Joint Entrance Examination result for Session 1 is available to candidates on the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Amongst the various JEE Main toppers 2023 is Rajasthan's Krish Gupta, who is preparing for the upcoming CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2023.

The female topper of JEE Mains Session 1 is Meesala Pranathi Sreeja who secured 99.997 percent followed by Ramireddy Meghana securing second position with 99.9944 percent and Medha Bhavani Girish having the third spot with 99.9941 percent. A total of 10 female candidates have secured 99.9 percentile.

JEE Main toppers list is prepared based on the performance of the candidates in the examination.

The JEE Main scores and ranks of the toppers are calculated based on the marking scheme of +4 for correct answers and -1 for incorrect answers.

The normalization process is used to account for the differences in difficulty level of different sessions of the examination.

JEE Main session 1 result is important for admission to engineering colleges, eligibility for JEE Advanced, determination of All India Rank (AIR), and providing a first attempt advantage to the candidates.

Getting the JEE Main result early can help candidates make informed decisions about their future.