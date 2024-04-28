The National Testing Agency is expected to release details about the examination city for the Common University Entrance Test on May 5.

Taking to Twitter, UGC chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar wrote, "The National Testing Agency is likely to announce the City of Examination information for CUET-UG by 5th May or earlier."

Kumar further added that the admit card downloads from the NTA website are scheduled to commence in the second week of May 2024.

The UGC had previously extended the registration deadline for CUET-UG until April 5.