The National Testing Agency and UGC have decided to shift the UGC-NET from 16 June (Sunday) to 18 June 2024 (Tuesday).

The decision has been taken after receiving feedback from candidates. NTA will conduct UGC-NET in OMR mode across India on a single day.

“The National Testing Agency and UGC have decided to shift the UGC-NET from 16 June (Sunday) to 18 June 2024 (Tuesday) because of feedback received from candidates. NTA will conduct UGC-NET in OMR mode across India on a single day,” UGC Chairman, M Jagadesh Kumar tweeted.



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