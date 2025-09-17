Nationwide celebrations as leaders extend greetings to PM Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday was marked on Wednesday with greetings pouring in from across India and abroad, as President Droupadi Murmu, political leaders, and international figures extended their best wishes.



President Droupadi Murmu, in a heartfelt post on X, lauded the Prime Minister’s leadership, noting that he had “instilled a culture of achieving great goals in the country” through his extraordinary commitment and vision.



Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, speaking to reporters in Mumbai, said the Prime Minister’s tenure had seen unprecedented growth in infrastructure and human resource development. “On behalf of the Goa government and the people of Goa, I extend best wishes to PM Modi. His leadership will continue to take India forward,” Sawant remarked.



Union Minister Piyush Goyal emphasized that Modi’s governance had ensured inclusive progress. “Prime Minister Modi has taken the country to new heights of development and made life easier for every citizen through reforms like GST,” he said.



To commemorate the milestone, the BJP has launched a 15-day nationwide campaign, Seva Pakhwada, beginning September 17 and concluding on Gandhi Jayanti, October 2. Union Minister Bhupender Yadav announced that the initiative will feature blood donation camps, cleanliness drives, and exhibitions across India to highlight the government’s achievements.

As part of the celebrations, the National Award-winning film Chalo Jeete Hain is being re-released across India from September 17. The film, inspired by Swami Vivekananda’s philosophy of living for others, serves as a cinematic tribute on the Prime Minister’s birthday.

Extending greetings from overseas, former US President Donald Trump wished Modi on his 75th birthday via a phone call. On his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump praised the Indian Prime Minister for “doing a tremendous job” and expressed gratitude for his support in efforts to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict.