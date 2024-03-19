Former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu has made a significant comeback to the commentary panel for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, set to commence on March 22. Sidhu, renowned for his distinctive style and witty one-liners, will be among the voices gracing the IPL broadcasts this season.

Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the IPL, announced Sidhu's return via a post on their official account, highlighting his iconic presence and humor. The post read, "A wise man once said, 'Hope is the biggest ‘tope’. And this wise man, the great @sherryontopp himself, has joined our Incredible StarCast! Don't miss his incredible commentary (and gajab one-liners) in #IPLOnStar - STARTS MAR 22, 6:30 PM onwards, LIVE on Star Sports Network!"

Sidhu, aged 60, has been a familiar face in the cricketing world, both as a player and a commentator. He began his commentary journey during India's tour of Sri Lanka in 2001, quickly gaining popularity for his vibrant style and insightful commentary. Despite a hiatus, during which he was embroiled in controversy and removed from The Kapil Sharma Show in 2019, Sidhu's return to the IPL commentary box signifies a notable resurgence in his broadcasting career.

Throughout his tenure, Sidhu has seamlessly transitioned from the cricket field to the commentary booth, leveraging his deep understanding of the game and engaging personality. His contributions to cricket commentary in India have been widely celebrated, earning him a place as one of the most memorable voices in the sport.

As a cricketer, Sidhu left a significant mark during his playing days, spanning from 1983 to 1998. In 51 Tests and 136 ODIs, he amassed impressive records, scoring 3202 and 4413 runs respectively, with 15 centuries and 48 half-centuries to his name.

Sidhu's return to IPL commentary adds an extra layer of excitement for fans eagerly awaiting the tournament's commencement. With his unique blend of humor and cricketing insights, Sidhu is poised to captivate audiences once again as the IPL action unfolds from March 22 onwards.