Navy chopper crashes at INS Garuda runway in Kochi, 1 reportedly killed
A Chetak helicopter crashed on the runway of the naval air station, INS Garuda, in Kochi on Saturday.
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A Chetak helicopter crashed on the runway of the naval air station, INS Garuda, in Kochi on Saturday.
A Chetak helicopter crashed on the runway of the naval air station, INS Garuda, in Kochi on Saturday.
The crash occurred during a routine training drill. According to sources, two crew members were aboard the chopper when the crash took place.
According to sources, one person was killed in the accident.
An official confirmation from the Navy is awaited.
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