In a significant maritime operation, the Indian Navy, in collaboration with the Narcotics Control Bureau, successfully apprehended a suspicious boat carrying a staggering 3,300 kg of contraband off the coast of Gujarat. The confiscated items included a substantial amount of illicit substances, with 3,089 kg of charas, 158 kg of methamphetamine, and 25 kg of morphine being among the illicit cargo.

This seizure stands out as the largest in recent times, both in terms of quantity and successful interception, as confirmed by the Indian Navy in an official statement.

The interception of the suspicious vessel took place near the International Maritime Boundary Line off the Gujarat coast in the Arabian Sea. The seized contraband, along with the detained boat and its crew, were promptly handed over to law enforcement agencies at an Indian port on February 27, according to official sources.

The successful operation was initiated based on intelligence provided by the P8I LRMR aircraft during a surveillance mission. The Indian Navy swiftly diverted its mission-deployed ship to intercept the suspicious dhow engaged in smuggling contraband.

Attributed to the collaborative efforts of the Indian Navy's mission-deployed assets and the Narcotics Control Bureau, the seizure of drugs from the dhow represents a significant milestone, notably due to the unprecedented quantity involved.

The coordinated response of the Indian Navy with various law enforcement agencies underscores the country's unwavering commitment to combatting narcotics trafficking within India's maritime borders.