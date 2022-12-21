The incidents of Naxal violence have gone down by 77 per cent from a high of 2,213 in 2010 to 509 in 2021, said Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai on December 20.

He further informed that similarly, resultant death including civilians and security forces have been reduced by 85 per cent from the high of 1,005 in 2010 to 147 in 2021.

"Steadfast implementation of the national policy has resulted in a consistent decline in violence in Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected areas. Incidents of LWE violence have reduced by 77 pert cent from the high of 2,213 in 2010 to 509 in 2021," he said replying to a question in Lok Sabha.

Besides this, the geographical spread of the violence has also significantly reduced and only 191 police stations of 46 districts reported LWE-related violence in 2021 as compared to a high of 465 police stations of 96 districts in 2010, he said.

He further said that the decline in a geographical spread is also reflected in the reduced number of districts covered under the Security Related Expenditure (SRE) scheme and the number of SRE districts reduced from 126 to 90 people in April and further to 70 in July 2021.

The number of districts contributing approximately 90 per cent of the LWE violence too has come down to 30 from 35 in 2018 and further to 25 in 2021.

Also read: Health Ministry asks Rahul Gandhi to suspend Bharat Jodo Yatra if COVID-19 protocols not followed