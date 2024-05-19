The National Commission for Backward Class (NCBC) has disclosed a notable surge in student enrollment under the Scheduled Caste (SC) category, indicating a 44 per cent increase from 4.61 million in 2014-15 to 6.62 million in 2021-22, as per the data shared by the NCBC.

Alongside the growth in SC student enrollment, there has been a significant rise of 42.3 per cent in minority female student enrollment, escalating from 1.07 million to 1.52 million during the same period, according to NCBC's findings.

In a statement issued on Saturday, NCBC Chairman Hansraj Gangaram Ahir underscored the ongoing efforts and significant accomplishments of the current government in safeguarding and advancing the constitutional rights of Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

Notably, the statement emphasized that SC student enrollment witnessed a 44 per cent increase, from 4.607 million in 2014-15 to 6.623 million in 2021-22, with female SC enrollment soaring by 51 per cent.

Moreover, enrollment of ST students surged by 65.2 per cent, from 1.641 million to 2.71 million, with female ST enrollment witnessing an impressive growth of 80 per cent.

During the academic year 2020-21, the implementation of a 27% reservation for OBC students in Central, Navodaya, and Sainik Schools resulted in significant admissions. MBBS admissions for OBC students increased from 1,662 in 2021 to 2,090 in 2023, and PG Medical course admissions saw a rise from 2,663 in 2021 to 3,322 in 2023.

The NCBC data also highlighted substantial increases in OBC student enrollment in central universities and Institutes of National Importance. Enrollment in higher education experienced a noteworthy rise from 34.2 million in 2014-15 to 43.3 million in 2021-22, marking a 26.5 per cent increase. Female enrollment witnessed a commendable growth of 32 per cent, from 15.7 million to 20.7 million during the same period.

Overall, the NCBC's report indicates positive trends in improving access to education for marginalized communities, reflecting the concerted efforts to promote inclusive and equitable educational policies.