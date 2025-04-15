The titles of several NCERT (National Council of Educational Research and Training) English-medium textbooks, including books meant to teach English have been given Hindi names in Roman script - a move that has given birth to a debate.

The name change has broken a long-standing tradition of matching the book title with the language of instruction.

For instance, Class 6 English textbook 'Honeysuckle' now has the title 'Poorvi', a Hindi word that means “eastern” and is also a term for a classical music raga.

Similarly, Classes 1 and 2 textbooks are named 'Mridang', and those for Class 3 'Santoor' - both names of Indian musical instruments.

The changes come at a time when states such as Tamil Nadu are strongly opposing the Centre’s three-language policy in schools, calling it a way to push Hindi in non-Hindi-speaking regions.

In the past, NCERT would allot different titles for different languages. For example, the Class 6 Maths textbook was called Mathematics in English, Ganit in Hindi, and Riyazi in Urdu. But now, both the English and Hindi versions are titled Ganita Prakash.

The foreword in the Class 6 English book, written by NCERT Director Dinesh Prasad Saklani, and an introduction by academic coordinator Kirti Kapur, do not explain the reason behind choosing the Hindi title Poorvi. The foreword only mentions that the book includes elements from Indian knowledge systems, cultural heritage, and teaches values like gender equality, digital skills, and care for the environment.

Meanwhile, not all books have been renamed. Class 6 science book is now called 'Curiosity' in English, while the Hindi and Urdu versions are named 'Jigyasa' and 'Tajassus'. Similarly, the social science book is titled 'Exploring Society: India and Beyond' in English and 'Samaj Ka Adhyayan: Bharat aur Uske Aage' in Hindi.

Speaking to media, a retired linguist noted that since the Hindi titles are written using the English alphabet (Roman script), they may be pronounced incorrectly. For example, in the word Ganita, the ‘na’ sound is not pronounced the right way in Roman script.

NCERT started bringing out new textbooks in 2023 under the National Education Policy 2020. Books for Classes I and II came out first, followed by Classes III and VI in 2024. New books for Classes IV, V, VII, and VIII are now being released.