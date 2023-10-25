A proposal by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) panel to have the next set of books printed as 'Bharat' instead of India, has been accepted unanimously by its members.

According to CI Issac, one of the panel members, the new NCERT books will have the name change. Isaac said that the proposal was put forth some months ago and has now been accepted.

The NCERT panel's recommendation came against the backdrop of intense speculation on whether the country will be renamed 'Bharat'.

The buzz began earlier this year after the Centre sent G20 dinner invites hosted by President Droupadi Murmu in the name of "President of Bharat", instead of "President of India", triggering a political row.

Article 1 (1) of the Constitution defines the name of our country as "India, that is Bharat shall be the Union of States".

In September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nameplate was displayed 'Bharat' while he was addressing the G20 Leaders Summit at the Bharat Mandapam in Delhi's Pragati Maidan.

Videos and photos widely shared on social media showed a placard displaying 'Bharat' as PM Modi delivered his inaugural address at the summit.