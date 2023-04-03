The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has recently revised its textbooks and syllabus, which will affect schools across the country. The 12th class History book, 'Themes of Indian History-Part 2', will no longer include chapters related to the Mughal empire.

The chapters titled 'Kings and Chronicles; the Mughal Courts (C. 16th and 17th centuries)' have been removed from the book. This is not the only textbook that has undergone changes. NCERT has also revised some poems and paragraphs from the Hindi textbooks.

The changes made by NCERT will be implemented from the current academic session, i.e. 2023-2024. Along with the History and Hindi textbooks, the Civics book for the 12th class has also been revised. Two chapters titled, 'American Hegemony in World Politics' and 'The Cold War Era' have been removed from the book. Similarly, two chapters from the Class 12th textbook 'Indian Politics after Independence' have also been removed.

Changes have been made in Class 10th and 11th textbooks as well. Chapters on 'Democracy and Diversity', 'Popular Struggles and Movements', and 'Challenges of Democracy' have been removed from Class 10th book 'Democratic Politics-2'. Chapters such as 'Central Islamic Lands', 'Clash of Cultures', and 'Industrial Revolution' have been dropped from Class 11th textbook 'Themes in World History'.

Senior officials have confirmed these changes, stating that the new syllabus and textbooks have been updated from this year and are being implemented in various schools.