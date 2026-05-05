NCERT revises Class 8 Social Science textbook after Supreme Court ban

The Class 8 Social Science textbook published by the National Council of Educational Research and Training, which was earlier withdrawn following a ban imposed by the Supreme Court of India over content related to corruption in the judiciary, has been revised and is expected to be released within a week.

The revised edition has received clearance from an expert committee constituted by NCERT to review the contentious chapter concerning the judiciary. Final approval is expected after a meeting of the NCERT syllabus committee, following which printing of the textbook is likely to begin later this week.

According to an ANI report, the expert panel has approved the revised version of the book. The syllabus committee is expected to provide the final clearance before publication resumes.

The development comes amid concerns over delays in the availability of NCERT textbooks, which have begun affecting students since the academic session commenced on April 1.

NCERT had withdrawn the Class 8 Social Science textbook, Exploring Society: India and Beyond (Part II), in March after directions from the Supreme Court, which imposed a blanket ban on its publication, reprinting and digital circulation.

The apex court had termed portions of the chapter on the judiciary as “offending” and observed that the content had caused damage to the institution.

Following the court’s observations, NCERT issued an unconditional apology, stating that the chapter titled “The Role of Judiciary in Our Society” contained inappropriate content. In its statement, NCERT said the entire book had been withdrawn and was no longer available for circulation.